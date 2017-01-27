Bracket Watch: Why Saturday’s showdown means more to Kentucky than Kansas

Saturday’s Kansas-Kentucky showdown in Lexington lost a little sizzle but took on added urgency with Tuesday’s upsets: West Virginia over Kansas, and Tennessee over Kentucky. The stakes are arguably higher for Kentucky than they are for Kansas.

Both teams were among my four No. 1 seeds as of Tuesday. The Jayhawks retained their spot, but Gonzaga bumped the Wildcats to the No. 2 line in this edition. Which means:

*John Calipari’s team is currently 4-3 against RPI Top 50 opponents – good but not quite Gonzaga’s 6-0 mark. And after Saturday, the Wildcats’ lone remaining games against current Top 50 teams will be a pair against Florida. This may be their last great chance to make a case for No. 1.

*Conversely, Kansas plays in the ultra-deep Big 12. The Jayhawks have seven games remaining against RPI Top 50 foes, including two against my new overall No. 1 seed Baylor. One of which is next week.

Not that KU couldn’t use the win. A two-game losing streak won’t sit well in Lawrence, and Thursday’s news that Carlton Bragg is suspended indefinitely does not bode well. But it creates a golden opportunity for Kentucky.

A reminder: Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.

* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth

This edition’s bracket is South vs. West champions and East vs. Midwest champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of the No. 1 seeds.

BRACKET WATCH

SOUTH REGION (MEMPHIS) Seed Team Location 1 Baylor* at Tulsa 16 Weber State* 8 Dayton* 9 Clemson 4 Notre Dame at Milwaukee 13 Monmouth* 5 Cincinnati* 12 Middle Tennessee* 6 South Carolina at Greenville, SC 11 Kansas State/Seton Hall 3 Virginia 14 Florida Gulf Coast* 7 Virginia Tech at Indianapolis 10 Michigan State 2 Kentucky* 15 Georgia Southern*

WEST REGION (SAN JOSE) Seed Team Location 1 Gonzaga* at Salt Lake City 16 UC Irvine* 8 USC 9 Iowa State 4 Creighton at Orlando 13 Akron* 5 Florida 12 Nevada* 6 Saint Mary’s at Salt Lake City 11 Oklahoma State/Illinois 3 Arizona* 14 New Mexico State* 7 Marquette at Greenville, SC 10 Arkansas 2 North Carolina* 15 North Dakota State*

EAST REGION (NEW YORK) Seed Team Location 1 Villanova* at Buffalo 16 Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State* 8 Northwestern 9 TCU 4 Oregon at Sacramento 13 Princeton* 5 Minnesota 12 Vermont* 6 Duke at Buffalo 11 UNC Wilmington* 3 West Virginia 14 Bucknell* 7 Maryland at Indianapolis 10 Texas Tech 2 Louisville 15 Winthrop*

MIDWEST REGION (KANSAS CITY) Seed Team Location 1 Kansas at Tulsa 16 Texas Southern*/New Orleans* 8 SMU 9 Indiana 4 UCLA at Sacramento 13 Valparaiso* 5 Purdue 12 Illinois State* 6 Wisconsin* at Milwaukee 11 Wake Forest 3 Butler 14 Belmont* 7 Xavier at Orlando 10 Michigan 2 Florida State 15 UNC Greensboro*

LAST FOUR IN: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Illinois

FIRST FOUR OUT: Miami, VCU, Wichita State, Pittsburgh

NEXT FOUR OUT: NC State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Georgia

MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (9), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), Big East (6), SEC (4), Pac-12 (4), American (2), WCC (2)