Bracket Watch: Why Saturday’s showdown means more to Kentucky than Kansas
Saturday’s Kansas-Kentucky showdown in Lexington lost a little sizzle but took on added urgency with Tuesday’s upsets: West Virginia over Kansas, and Tennessee over Kentucky. The stakes are arguably higher for Kentucky than they are for Kansas.
Both teams were among my four No. 1 seeds as of Tuesday. The Jayhawks retained their spot, but Gonzaga bumped the Wildcats to the No. 2 line in this edition. Which means:
*John Calipari’s team is currently 4-3 against RPI Top 50 opponents – good but not quite Gonzaga’s 6-0 mark. And after Saturday, the Wildcats’ lone remaining games against current Top 50 teams will be a pair against Florida. This may be their last great chance to make a case for No. 1.
*Conversely, Kansas plays in the ultra-deep Big 12. The Jayhawks have seven games remaining against RPI Top 50 foes, including two against my new overall No. 1 seed Baylor. One of which is next week.
Not that KU couldn’t use the win. A two-game losing streak won’t sit well in Lawrence, and Thursday’s news that Carlton Bragg is suspended indefinitely does not bode well. But it creates a golden opportunity for Kentucky.
A reminder: Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.
* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth
This edition’s bracket is South vs. West champions and East vs. Midwest champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of the No. 1 seeds.
BRACKET WATCH
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Baylor*
|at Tulsa
|16
|Weber State*
|8
|Dayton*
|9
|Clemson
|4
|Notre Dame
|at Milwaukee
|13
|Monmouth*
|5
|Cincinnati*
|12
|Middle Tennessee*
|6
|South Carolina
|at Greenville, SC
|11
|Kansas State/Seton Hall
|3
|Virginia
|14
|Florida Gulf Coast*
|7
|Virginia Tech
|at Indianapolis
|10
|Michigan State
|2
|Kentucky*
|15
|Georgia Southern*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Gonzaga*
|at Salt Lake City
|16
|UC Irvine*
|8
|USC
|9
|Iowa State
|4
|Creighton
|at Orlando
|13
|Akron*
|5
|Florida
|12
|Nevada*
|6
|Saint Mary’s
|at Salt Lake City
|11
|Oklahoma State/Illinois
|3
|Arizona*
|14
|New Mexico State*
|7
|Marquette
|at Greenville, SC
|10
|Arkansas
|2
|North Carolina*
|15
|North Dakota State*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Villanova*
|at Buffalo
|16
|Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State*
|8
|Northwestern
|9
|TCU
|4
|Oregon
|at Sacramento
|13
|Princeton*
|5
|Minnesota
|12
|Vermont*
|6
|Duke
|at Buffalo
|11
|UNC Wilmington*
|3
|West Virginia
|14
|Bucknell*
|7
|Maryland
|at Indianapolis
|10
|Texas Tech
|2
|Louisville
|15
|Winthrop*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Kansas
|at Tulsa
|16
|Texas Southern*/New Orleans*
|8
|SMU
|9
|Indiana
|4
|UCLA
|at Sacramento
|13
|Valparaiso*
|5
|Purdue
|12
|Illinois State*
|6
|Wisconsin*
|at Milwaukee
|11
|Wake Forest
|3
|Butler
|14
|Belmont*
|7
|Xavier
|at Orlando
|10
|Michigan
|2
|Florida State
|15
|UNC Greensboro*
LAST FOUR IN: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Illinois
FIRST FOUR OUT: Miami, VCU, Wichita State, Pittsburgh
NEXT FOUR OUT: NC State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Georgia
MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (9), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), Big East (6), SEC (4), Pac-12 (4), American (2), WCC (2)