Bracket Watch: Why Saturday’s showdown means more to Kentucky than Kansas

Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports
Stewart Mandel

Saturday’s Kansas-Kentucky showdown in Lexington lost a little sizzle but took on added urgency with Tuesday’s upsets: West Virginia over Kansas, and Tennessee over Kentucky. The stakes are arguably higher for Kentucky than they are for Kansas.

Both teams were among my four No. 1 seeds as of Tuesday. The Jayhawks retained their spot, but Gonzaga bumped the Wildcats to the No. 2 line in this edition. Which means:

*John Calipari’s team is currently 4-3 against RPI Top 50 opponents – good but not quite Gonzaga’s 6-0 mark. And after Saturday, the Wildcats’ lone remaining games against current Top 50 teams will be a pair against Florida. This may be their last great chance to make a case for No. 1.

*Conversely, Kansas plays in the ultra-deep Big 12. The Jayhawks have seven games remaining against RPI Top 50 foes, including two against my new overall No. 1 seed Baylor. One of which is next week.

Not that KU couldn’t use the win. A two-game losing streak won’t sit well in Lawrence, and Thursday’s news that Carlton Bragg is suspended indefinitely does not bode well. But it creates a golden opportunity for Kentucky.

A reminder: Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.

* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth

This edition’s bracket is South vs. West champions and East vs. Midwest champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of the No. 1 seeds.

BRACKET WATCH

SOUTH REGION (MEMPHIS)
Seed Team Location
1 Baylor* at Tulsa
16 Weber State*
8 Dayton*
9 Clemson
4 Notre Dame at Milwaukee
13 Monmouth*
5 Cincinnati*
12 Middle Tennessee*
6 South Carolina at Greenville, SC
11 Kansas State/Seton Hall
3 Virginia
14 Florida Gulf Coast*
7 Virginia Tech at Indianapolis
10 Michigan State
2 Kentucky*
15 Georgia Southern*
WEST REGION (SAN JOSE)
Seed Team Location
1 Gonzaga* at Salt Lake City
16 UC Irvine*
8 USC
9 Iowa State
4 Creighton at Orlando
13 Akron*
5 Florida
12 Nevada*
6 Saint Mary’s at Salt Lake City
11 Oklahoma State/Illinois
3 Arizona*
14 New Mexico State*
7 Marquette at Greenville, SC
10 Arkansas
2 North Carolina*
15 North Dakota State*
EAST REGION (NEW YORK)
Seed Team Location
1 Villanova* at Buffalo
16 Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State*
8 Northwestern
9 TCU
4 Oregon at Sacramento
13 Princeton*
5 Minnesota
12 Vermont*
6 Duke at Buffalo
11 UNC Wilmington*
3 West Virginia
14 Bucknell*
7 Maryland at Indianapolis
10 Texas Tech
2 Louisville
15 Winthrop*
MIDWEST REGION (KANSAS CITY)
Seed Team Location
1 Kansas at Tulsa
16 Texas Southern*/New Orleans*
8 SMU
9 Indiana
4 UCLA at Sacramento
13 Valparaiso*
5 Purdue
12 Illinois State*
6 Wisconsin* at Milwaukee
11 Wake Forest
3 Butler
14 Belmont*
7 Xavier at Orlando
10 Michigan
2 Florida State
15 UNC Greensboro*

LAST FOUR IN: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Seton Hall, Illinois

FIRST FOUR OUT: Miami, VCU, Wichita State, Pittsburgh

NEXT FOUR OUT: NC State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Georgia

MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (9), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (8), Big East (6), SEC (4), Pac-12 (4), American (2), WCC (2)

pi-cbk-arizona-ucla-012117

9

gallery: 7 things you might have missed in college basketball this week