Bracket Watch: UCLA still hasn’t done enough to be a No. 1 seed

UCLA is 19-1, ranked third in the AP poll and harboring legit national title aspirations. But as of today, the numbers wouldn’t support the Bruins landing one of the four No. 1 seeds. Most notably, they boast just one RPI Top 50 win, albeit a big one at Kentucky.

But Steve Alford’s team gets another shot at a showcase win Saturday against 17-2 Arizona. The Wildcats are 6-0 in the Pac-12, tied for first in the league with Oregon. It’s a chance for UCLA to build its resume, but even more so, for Arizona — which I currently have as a No. 5 seed — to start shooting up the bracket.

Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.

* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth

This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.

BRACKET WATCH

EAST REGION (NEW YORK) Seed Team Location 1 Villanova* at Buffalo 16 Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State* 8 Michigan State 9 TCU 4 Virginia at Greenville, SC 13 Princeton* 5 Cincinnati* 12 Vermont* 6 Xavier at Buffalo 11 Miami/Georgia 3 West Virginia 14 Bucknell* 7 Maryland* at Indianapolis 10 Iowa State 2 Louisville 15 Weber State*

WEST REGION (SAN JOSE) Seed Team Location 1 Kentucky* at Indianapolis 16 UC Irvine* 8 Indiana 9 USC 4 Notre Dame at Orlando 13 Akron* 5 Arizona* 12 Nevada* 6 Saint Mary’s at Milwaukee 11 Michigan 3 Creighton 14 New Mexico State* 7 Virginia Tech at Salt Lake City 10 Illinois 2 Gonzaga* 15 North Dakota State*

MIDWEST REGION (KANSAS CITY) Seed Team Location 1 Kansas* at Tulsa 16 Liberty*/New Orleans* 8 Clemson 9 Dayton* 4 Florida at Salt Lake City 13 Valparaiso* 5 Minnesota 12 UNC Wilmington* 6 Purdue at Greenville, SC 11 Seton Hall/VCU 3 North Carolina* 14 Belmont* 7 SMU at Sacramento 10 Pittsburgh 2 UCLA 15 UNC Greensboro*

SOUTH REGION (MEMPHIS) Seed Team Location 1 Baylor at Tulsa 16 Texas Southern* 8 Northwestern 9 Arkansas 4 Oregon at Sacramento 13 Monmouth* 5 Duke 12 Middle Tennessee* 6 South Carolina at Milwaukee 11 Illinois State* 3 Butler 14 Florida Gulf Coast* 7 Wisconsin at Orlando 10 Texas Tech 2 Florida State 15 Georgia Southern*

LAST FOUR IN: Seton Hall, Miami, VCU, Georgia

FIRST FOUR OUT: Marquette, Rhode Island, NC State, Wake Forest

NEXT FOUR OUT: Houston, Cal, Wichita State, Kansas State

MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (10), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), SEC (5), Pac-12 (4), A-10 (2), American (2), WCC (2)