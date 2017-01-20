Bracket Watch: UCLA still hasn’t done enough to be a No. 1 seed
UCLA is 19-1, ranked third in the AP poll and harboring legit national title aspirations. But as of today, the numbers wouldn’t support the Bruins landing one of the four No. 1 seeds. Most notably, they boast just one RPI Top 50 win, albeit a big one at Kentucky.
But Steve Alford’s team gets another shot at a showcase win Saturday against 17-2 Arizona. The Wildcats are 6-0 in the Pac-12, tied for first in the league with Oregon. It’s a chance for UCLA to build its resume, but even more so, for Arizona — which I currently have as a No. 5 seed — to start shooting up the bracket.
Selection Sunday is March 12, and the tourney begins March 14. The Final Four is April 1-3 in Phoenix.
* — Denotes projected conference champion, automatic berth
This edition’s bracket is East vs. West champions and Midwest vs. South champions in the national semifinals, based on the order of my No. 1 seeds.
BRACKET WATCH
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Villanova*
|at Buffalo
|16
|Mount St. Mary’s*/Morgan State*
|8
|Michigan State
|9
|TCU
|4
|Virginia
|at Greenville, SC
|13
|Princeton*
|5
|Cincinnati*
|12
|Vermont*
|6
|Xavier
|at Buffalo
|11
|Miami/Georgia
|3
|West Virginia
|14
|Bucknell*
|7
|Maryland*
|at Indianapolis
|10
|Iowa State
|2
|Louisville
|15
|Weber State*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Kentucky*
|at Indianapolis
|16
|UC Irvine*
|8
|Indiana
|9
|USC
|4
|Notre Dame
|at Orlando
|13
|Akron*
|5
|Arizona*
|12
|Nevada*
|6
|Saint Mary’s
|at Milwaukee
|11
|Michigan
|3
|Creighton
|14
|New Mexico State*
|7
|Virginia Tech
|at Salt Lake City
|10
|Illinois
|2
|Gonzaga*
|15
|North Dakota State*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Kansas*
|at Tulsa
|16
|Liberty*/New Orleans*
|8
|Clemson
|9
|Dayton*
|4
|Florida
|at Salt Lake City
|13
|Valparaiso*
|5
|Minnesota
|12
|UNC Wilmington*
|6
|Purdue
|at Greenville, SC
|11
|Seton Hall/VCU
|3
|North Carolina*
|14
|Belmont*
|7
|SMU
|at Sacramento
|10
|Pittsburgh
|2
|UCLA
|15
|UNC Greensboro*
|Seed
|Team
|Location
|1
|Baylor
|at Tulsa
|16
|Texas Southern*
|8
|Northwestern
|9
|Arkansas
|4
|Oregon
|at Sacramento
|13
|Monmouth*
|5
|Duke
|12
|Middle Tennessee*
|6
|South Carolina
|at Milwaukee
|11
|Illinois State*
|3
|Butler
|14
|Florida Gulf Coast*
|7
|Wisconsin
|at Orlando
|10
|Texas Tech
|2
|Florida State
|15
|Georgia Southern*
LAST FOUR IN: Seton Hall, Miami, VCU, Georgia
FIRST FOUR OUT: Marquette, Rhode Island, NC State, Wake Forest
NEXT FOUR OUT: Houston, Cal, Wichita State, Kansas State
MULTIPLE BID CONFERENCES: ACC (10), Big Ten (9), Big 12 (6), Big East (5), SEC (5), Pac-12 (4), A-10 (2), American (2), WCC (2)
