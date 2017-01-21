Bowman scores final 11 points for High Point in win (Jan 21, 2017)
RADFORD, Va. (AP) Miles Bowman Jr. scored 24 points, including the last 11 for High Point, to lead the Highlanders to a 61-58 victory over Radford on Saturday.
Bowman’s 3-pointer with four minutes left gave High Point its final lead and started his personal 11-point run, capped when he grabbed an offensive rebound, was fouled and made a pair of free throws for a three-point lead with eight seconds left. Radford missed a 3-pointer to end the game.
Bowman also had 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the year. Andrew Fox added 11 points as High Point (10-10, 4-4 Big South) won its third straight. High Point had a 41-30 rebounding edge, including 16 offensive boards, the 12th straight game they have won the boards.
Ed Polite Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds, his ninth double-double this season, for the Highlanders (9-11, 4-4). Christian Lutete led Radford with 12 points.
Neither team led by more than seven points.