Bowling Green sweeps season series from Ball St. (Jan 21, 2017)

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) Zack Denny scored 17 points and Bowling Green held off Ball State 79-74 on Saturday.

A Francis Kiapway free throw for Ball State sliced its deficit to 70-68 with 1:37 left, but a 3 on the next possession by the Falcons’ Matt Fox pushed the margin back to five.

With Bowling Green (8-11, 2-4 Mid-American Conference) still leading by four two possessions later, Denny made two at the line for a 75-69 Falcons lead. The Cardinals managed to get within three, but did not get any closer.

Demajeo Wiggins had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Bowling Green, which snapped a three game losing streak.

Tayler Persons scored 16 points to lead Ball State (12-7, 3-3), which saw its three-game win streak snapped. The Cardinals have dropped 9 of 10 to the Falcons.

Bowling Green led 44-34 at halftime. The Falcons are 6-1 this season when leading at the half and just 2-10 when trailing.