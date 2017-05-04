Boston College forward AJ Turner transfers to Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Forward A.J. Turner is transferring to Northwestern from Boston College.

The 6-foot-7 Turner played two years at Boston College. He averaged 8.4 points while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range last season. He will sit out next season and then have two years of eligibility left.

Turner joins a program that made the NCAA Tournament for the first time last season. Northwestern announced the move on Thursday.

