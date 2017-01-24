Boston College at Miami Hurricanes: Live Streaming and Game Info

The Miami Hurricanes return home after going 1-2 on the road to host Boston College. Miami is coming off a 70-58 loss at Duke after a second half collapse.

Miami led 36-25 at halftime and held the Blue Devils to 28.6 percent shooting before Duke went on a 20-0 run early in the second half to change the tide of the game. The 25 first half points were a season low for the Blue Devils.

The Hurricanes have struggled after winning their ACC Opener at the Watsco Center against North Carolina State on New Year’s Eve. Miami has dropped four of their last five, Three of those came on the road.

On their recently completed three game road trip, the Hurricanes won the first one at Pittsburgh before dropping games at Wake Forest and Duke. Aside from the first half at Duke, the Hurricanes defense has failed them in three of the last four halves.

Wake Forest buried Miami. They shot 57.4 percent from the floor and 9-19 from three point range in a 96-79 victory on January 18 and Duke reversed an abysmal first half when they scored 26 points on 28.6 percent shooting in a 70-58 victory on Saturday night.

Miami’s defense also failed them in a January 4 loss at Syracuse. The Orange shot 56.8 percent from the floor, 8-19 on three point attempts in a 70-55 victory.

Want your voice heard? Join the Canes Warning team!

Boston College has lost three straight and five of their last six after defeating Syracuse in their ACC Opener on January 1. In their three game losing streak, they were blown out in a rematch with the Orange and lost to Virginia before falling 90-82 to North Carolina on Saturday.

The Eagles are led by guards freshman Ky Bowman and Sophomore James Robinson. Bowman averages 13.0 points per game and is coming off his third 30 point game this season against UNC. Robinson averages 19.0 PPG. Both Bowman and Robinson struggled against UVA and the ‘Cuse, failing to reach double figures in either game. They are BC’s only players to average double figures.

Miami has also had to rely on its perimeter players. Guards Bruce Brown, Ja’Quan Newton and Davon Reed have been the Hurricanes only consistent scorers.

BC is one of the best teams in the country defending the three. Their opponents shoot just 31 percent against them. They also shoot the three well, ranking 75th nationally and 37.6 percent.

Miami needs to attack Robinson on the defensive end. He averages three fouls per game and has had four fouls in nine games this season. He has yet to foul out.

Setting the Scene

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Watsco Center | Coral Gables, Fla.

Miami Hurricanes (12-6, 2-4 ACC)

Head Coach: Jim Larrañaga 2013 & 2016 ACC Coach of the Year

Record at Miami: 130-63, sixth season ACC Record at Miami: 56-38

Career Record: 600-397, 33rd season Alma Mater: Providence, 1971

Boston College Eagles (9-11, 2-5 ACC)

Head Coach: Jim Christian Alma Mater: Rhode Island, 1988

Record at BC: 29-55, third season Career Record: 272-208, 15th season

Broadcasts

TV: RSN – Tom Werme, Jason Capel

Affiliates: FOX Sports South; FOX Sports Carolinas; FOX Sports Florida; FOX Sports Midwest Plus; FOX Sports Indiana Plus; Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic; YES; NESN; ROOT Sports Pittsburgh; SportsTime Ohio; FOX Sports Detroit Plus; FOX Sports North; FOX Sports Wisconsin Plus; FOX Sports Southwest Plus; FOX Sports Arizona; FOX Sports West; ROOT Sports Rocky Mtn.; ROOT Sports Northwest.

Radio: 560 WQAM – Joe Zagacki

Online: ACC Network Extra

Series

All-time: 22-24 Since rebirth in 1985-86: 21-24

Home: 11-11

Away: 10-11

Neutral: 1-2

Under Coach Larrañaga: 9-0

Coach L all-time vs. Boston College: 9-0

Current streak: Miami won 11.

Last matchup: Jan. 20, 2016. No. 15/14 Miami W, 67-53

Last Boston College win: Jan. 19, 2010. 79-75.

Polls

Miami – AP: NR / USA Today: RV / NCAA RPI:81 / KenPom: 40

Boston College – AP: NR / USA Today: NR / NCAA RPI: 180 / KenPom: 162

This article originally appeared on