Bonzie Colson to bypass NBA Draft, return to Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (AP) Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson will return for his senior season with the men’s basketball team and not enter the NBA Draft.
Colson averaged team-highs with 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game as a junior and was named first-team All-ACC. He was also named Associated Press third-team All-American and was a Karl Malone Trophy finalist for the top power forward in the nation.
Irish coach Mike Brey said in a statement that Colson has a chance to finish his career as one of the best in school history.
Notre Dame earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 4 West Virginia in the second round.