Boise State earns wire-to-wire win over San Jose State (Jan 21, 2017)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) David Wacker scored 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, Chandler Hutchison finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, and Boise State topped San Jose State 75-65 in a wire-to-wire win on Saturday.

Boise State (12-6, 5-2 Mountain West) led 43-30 at halftime and maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half. After Hutchison’s free throw gave the Broncos a 67-54 advantage with 3:22 remaining, San Jose State scored seven straight points to close to 67-61, but the Spartans would get no closer.

Brandon Clarke finished with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting and Ryan Welage and Jaycee Hillsman each had 14 points for San Jose State (9-9, 2-5). Clarke added five rebounds, marking the first time in three games against the Broncos in which he did not record a double-double.

Boise State lost last year’s regular season finale to San Jose State but leads the all-time series 29-3.