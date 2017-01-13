Blue Devils Use Huge Second Quarter to Blow Past Rival UNC

Duke Women’s Basketball dominated on both ends of the floor to earn a 70-58 win over North Carolina for their sixth straight victory over the Tar Heels.

The Blue Devils hosted North Carolina for the first game in the Tobacco Road rivalry, and Duke had no problem with the Tar Heels earning a 70-58 win. Freshman forward Leonna Odom led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first Duke-UNC game of her career.

After finishing the first quarter up by only one point, the Blue Devils dominated in the second quarter to pull away and never look back. The Duke defense played extremely well and held the Tar Heels to only four points for the entire quarter. Meanwhile, the offense scored in the 2nd 18 to head into halftime with a 36-21 lead.

For the game, the team forced 20 UNC turnovers and held them to below 38% from the field. Senior forward Oderah Chidom also recorded four of the team’s 7 blocks, doing her best Elizabeth Williams impression. Odom was joined in double figure scoring by guards Kyra Lambert and Lexie Brown who recorded 13 and 12.

Duke Women’s Basketball will compete against another in-state conference rival this weekend, travelling to NC State for a Sunday afternoon game at 3:00. The Wolfpack have had an excellent season moving into the Top 25 after upsets over No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 6 Florida State. The Blue Devils have a huge upset of their own this season, and will look to continue playing well against NC State.

