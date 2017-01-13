Blue Devil Named to 2017 Wooden Award Midseason Watch List

Duke Women’s Basketball guard Rebecca Greenwell was recently named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Women’s watch list.

Redshirt junior guard Rebecca Greenwell has had an excellent season for the Blue Devils, and was recently named to the Wooden Award Midseason list. The John R. Wooden Award is given to the national player of the year for men’s and women’s college basketball.

Greenwell has starred so far this season for the Blue Devils. She leads the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds per game. The 6-1 guard was also named to the preseason Naismith Watch list for the 2016-17 season. Earlier this season she reached 1,000 career points for the Duke Women’s Basketball program and earned the ESPN national player of the week honor after the Blue Devils upset then-#3 South Carolina.

Duke Women’s Basketball fans may also argue that another Blue Devil was left off the list. Redshirt junior guard Lexie Brown has also dominated in her first season with Duke after transferring from Maryland, forming the “Splash Sisters” with Greenwell. She joined Greenwell on the Naismith Trophy watch list and has excelled on both ends of the floor. Brown is also averaging 17.1 points in addition to 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, and making her case for defensive player of the year averaging 3.2 steals per game.

The ACC was the most-represented conference in the Wooden Award midseason watch list with six selections including Greenwell. Former Blue Devil Alana Beard won the first Wooden Award for women’s basketball in 2004. The list of finalists will be trimmed down again in February and in March before the winner is announced in April.

