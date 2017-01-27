Blackmon scores 25, St. Francis (Pa.) beats Wagner 72-67 (Jan 26, 2017)

NEW YORK (AP) Isaiah Blackmon had a career-high 25 points, including a key basket with 18 seconds left, and Saint Francis (Pa.) pulled away late to beat Wagner 72-67 on Thursday night.

Blackmon’s jumper gave the Red Flash (8-12, 5-4 Northeast Conference) a 70-67 lead. Saint Francis’ Keith Braxton then stole JoJo Cooper’s inbounds pass with seven seconds left and took it all the way for a layup to cap the scoring.

The Seahawks (8-11, 4-5) had their last lead at 64-63 and closed within one on Corey Henson’s 3-pointer with 35 seconds left.

Josh Nebo and Georgios Angelou added 12 points each and Jamaal King added 10 points for Saint Francis. Blackmon was 10 of 14 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Henson made 6 of 9 from 3-point range and scored 18 points for Wagner, which led 34-29 at halftime. Michael Carey added 10 points.