Binghamton routs Division III Marywood 101-54 (Dec 30, 2016)

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) Willie Rodriguez scored 21 points and Binghamton routed Division III Marywood 101-54 on Friday for its ninth non-conference win, a program best as a Division I member.

Rodriguez was 9 of 10 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. Everson Davis had 15 points and Fard Muhammad added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Marlon Beck II had 11 points and John Rinaldi had seven points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Tip Swartz and James Curley scored eight points apiece to lead Marywood.

The Bearcats had a 20-point lead midway through the first half, built a 51-19 halftime lead and cruised from there.

Binghamton (9-6), in its 16th year as a D-I school, scored its most points of the season and plays at Maryland-Baltimore County on Thursday to open America East Conference play.