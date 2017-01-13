Big Ten Basketball NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch

The Big Ten Conference has some pretty good basketball teams that have a chance at making the NCAA Tournament.

Some of these programs will forge ahead and go dancing come March, but others will flounder due to one thing or another derailing their season.

Here is the bubble watch for the Big Ten.

Out:

Penn State Nittany Lions 10-7 (2-2)

Penn State is a team that shows promise at times but can never sustain that promise. They competed with Duke this season and defeated Michigan State last game as well.

But, this Nittany Lions team won’t be dancing. I see about two more wins on the schedule which means they finish with 12 wins this season. That isn’t near good enough for the postseason.

Michigan Wolverines 11-6 (1-3)

Usually Michigan is a pretty good team, but this year has been a downer for the Wolverines. They are 11-6 and haven’t beaten anyone good.

Michigan has about six more wins on their schedule which puts them with 17 victories to finish the season. They would need to make a big run in the Big Ten Tournament to even have a shot at the postseason.

Ohio State Buckeyes 10-7 (0-4)

It is weird putting Ohio State on the out list because they are usually a sure in when it comes to the postseason. But, this year is strange in the Big Ten.

Ohio State is 10-7 and the way they are playing I only see about four more wins. They will miss the NCAA Tournament with about 14 wins this season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights 11-7 (0-5)

Rutgers was a fun story this season when they started 11-1. But, they came back down to Earth pretty hard and are now 11-7 on the year.

The Scarlet Knights probably won’t get too many more wins this season and I expect them to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten.

Work Left:

Northwestern Wildcats 14-4 (3-2)

Northwestern has never made the NCAA Tournament since they have existed. This is a huge season for them but they still have some work to do.

The Wildcats are 14-4, but I see about five wins left on their schedule. That would bring their record to 19 wins without a signature victory. They will need to win some Big Ten Tournaments games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers 9-7 (3-1)

Nebraska really dove into the non-conference schedule with some tough competition. They played UCLA, who I think is the best team in the country, and only lost by 11 points.

The Cornhuskers have a lot of work left to get into the postseason, though. They are 9-7, but the rest of the way out they only play three ranked teams and they have the No. 1 strength of schedule.

Iowa Hawkeyes 11-7 (3-2)

The Hawkeyes started the season off really bad. They were 4-5 at one point which included a loss to Nebraska-Omaha. They have rebounded nicely, though.

Iowa is 11-7 but has nice wins over Purdue and Iowa State. I see about seven wins left for Iowa which puts them at 18 wins. They will need to win a couple more big road games to have a shot.

Illinois Fighting Illini 12-5 (2-2)

The season has been rough for Illinois fans so far. When they get too down the team rebounds nicely, but when we get too up the team lets us down.

I see eight more wins for the Illini which enables them to hit the 20 win mark. They have a SOS of 19 so that combination mixed in with a Big Ten Tournament victory would put them in the postseason.

Likely In:

Michigan State Spartans 12-6 (4-1)

The Spartans have struggled at times this season due to injuries and a young roster. They have managed to right the ship a bit winning eight out of their last ten games.

I see about seven more wins, minimum, for Michigan State this season and that would put them at the 19 win mark. They are No. 8 in strength of schedule so I can’t imagine the Spartans being left out.

Maryland Terrapins 15-2 (3-1)

The Terrapins are a confusing team this season. They have started the year out well with a 15-2 record, but they really haven’t played anyone.

I can’t see leaving this team out of the postseason with such a good record, though. They need a few big wins over ranked teams to really seal their postseason bid. Their SOS is No. 68 in the nation.

Wisconsin Badgers 14-3 (3-1)

I think Wisconsin is the best team in the Big Ten this season. They have two wins over ranked teams already and they are 14-3 on the year.

There is no doubt in my mind that the Badgers will be dancing, but a SOS of No. 147 leaves them little room for hiccups.

Minnesota Golden Gophers 15-3 (3-2)

The surprise team in the Big Ten this season is Minnesota. They are 15-3 overall and actually made the top 25 this past week.

I see a minimum of six more wins for the Gophers which would put them at 21 wins for the season. They currently have a SOS of No. 10, so I don’t see them being left out of the Big Dance.

Purdue Boilermakers 14-4 (3-2)

Purdue is a team that needs to match up well with their opponents or they will be in for a long night. They are 14-4 on the year, but I think they will be in the postseason.

The Boilermakers have a minimum of eight more wins on their schedule which would bring them to 22 victories on the season. They also have signature wins over Notre Dame and Wisconsin.

Indiana Hoosiers 11-6 (1-3)

Now I know the Hoosiers hit a rough patch over the last week or so, but this team will be dancing come March. They are 11-6 and have two big wins over North Carolina and Kansas.

I see about ten more victories for Indiana the rest of the way out which puts them at the 21 win mark. I can see them also rattling off about six wins in a row starting Sunday.

