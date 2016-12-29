Big East Basketball: Top ranked Villanova survives scare against DePaul

Villanova barely hung on to defeat a pesky DePaul squad seeking a huge Big East basketball upset.

Villanova Wildcats 68 DePaul Blue Demons 65

On the whole, it was a low scoring Big East battle, but Villanova was able to hang on during a late surge by the Blue Demons of DePaul. And really, in the end, all that matters is that they hung on for the victory.

It was Player of the Year candidate Josh Hart who once again led the Wildcats with 25 big points, including a crucial set of baskets in the last couple minutes of the game. In fact, Hart was able to supply 10 of his 25 points in the last three minutes of the game to carry Villanova to victory.

Kris Jenkins (12 points) and Jalen Brunson (13 points) were the other two Wildcats to score in the double figures. Jay Wright’s team played with only seven players and shot at exactly 50 percent from the field.

For DePaul, Billy Garrett Jr. (17 points), Eli Cain (14 points), and Tre’Darius McCallum (19 points) all finished in double digits, but it just wasn’t enough. The Blue Demons were able to limit their turnovers to just seven while turning ‘Nova over 14 times, which is something that is not easy to do, especially on the road. Because of those turnovers, DePaul was able to attempt 23 more shots from the floor.

Moving forward, Villanova has two very difficult games coming up. First, they take on 10th ranked Creighton on the road on New Years’ Eve. Continuing on their two-game road trip, the Wildcats have to travel to Hinkle Fieldhouse to face off against the 13th ranked Butler Bulldogs.

A loss in either of these games would likely push ‘Nova out of the number one position in the top-25. But that is not something to worry about. If, in fact, the Wildcats win both of those games, they’ll prove even more so early on that they’re the dominating force in the Big East.

DePaul, on the other hand, sees a reduction in their competition for the next couple games. They first take on St. John’s at home and then travel to New Jersey to take on the Seton Hall Pirates. Sure, Seton Hall is off to a good start to the season, but they have nothing on a team with the talent level of Villanova.

This game was clearly not as easy as Villanova was hoping it would be, and maybe that is indicative of the team looking past DePaul and towards the two very difficult games looming on the horizon. Still, a win is a win and that is exactly what happened in this game.

Villanova now has a couple of days to rest prior to their test on the road against Creighton. They will need to bring their “A” game to come away with a victory.

