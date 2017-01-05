Big East Basketball: Five takeaways from Butler’s win over Villanova

On what was a memorable night at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the 18th ranked Butler Bulldogs knocked off Villanova in a Big East basketball battle.

18 Butler Bulldogs 66 1 Villanova Wildcats 58

Behind 13 points from Andrew Chrabascz and Kethan Savage, the 18th ranked Bulldogs used a tremendous defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack to halt Villanova’s winning streak at 20 games.

In what was an extremely tight game throughout, the difference makers were Savage and freshman guard Kamar Baldwin (the X-Factor I named in the preview of this game), who came up with huge steals and finishes towards the end of the game.

Villanova shot just 37.3 percent from the field, a season low, and 23.1 percent from three. For the second straight game, Jalen Brunson led the Wildcats in scoring with 23 points, following up his 27-point outburst at Creighton. In the end, however, it was not enough to prevent the loss.

“We beat an unbelievable program and an unbelievable team. Our kids performed at a high level.” – Butler coach Chris Holtmann said in postgame.

Despite trailing for much of the second half, Savage made a lay-up with just under three minutes to play that gave Butler a one-point advantage. Following that play, Kelan Martin made a floater to extend the lead to three. On the ensuing possession by Villanova, it was Savage again who came away with a big-time steal that led to an and-one. That completed a 7-0 run, where Savage scored five.

From that point on, the Bulldogs needed to make free throws. And they did just that, finishing the night 100 percent from the line on 15 attempts.

Martin, a potential All-American, was not at his best. He recorded just 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting. But neither was Villanova star Josh Hart, making the star play rather equal.

This game really showed that both of these teams are just that, teams. Great teams always have a star, but they need to have a really good supporting cast that can come through in close games like this one.

Hinkle Fieldhouse has seen many things over the past several years, but the court storming by the Butler University students after this one is something that will be remembered forever. As for what else can be derived from this game, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the Butler “upset.”

The Dawgs are the real deal.

Sure, knocking off the No. 1 team in the country is a really big deal, but is it really that big of a surprise? Butler touts one of the best all-around basketball programs in the country with a home court tradition that runs deep through he halls of Hinkle Fieldhouse.

And, on top of all of that, their team is very good.

The Bulldogs (13-2, 2-1 Big East) have two rather tough losses to St. John’s and Indiana State by a combined four points, but they also possess several huge wins.

First it was Northwestern. Then Arizona. Then Utah. Then Cincinnati. Then Indiana. And now Villanova. That is six wins against likely tournament teams, and they’re now a staggering 5-0 against the top-25. The Dawgs are far from being the flashiest team in the country, as they mostly rely on team play and defense, but those are the things that win basketball games. That, and experience in big games, which Butler also has in abundance.

Of the nine man rotation that coach Chris Holtmann sends out to the floor, there are four seniors, two juniors, a sophomore, and two freshmen. These are, for the most part, players that have all endured tough competition and a few tournament appearances. The team showed great poise in this game and they continue to impress with each major win.

Another thing that should not go unnoticed about this win is that Butler did all the things that good basketball teams do. They took care of the ball by committing only eight turnovers, rebounded, and made free throws. Butler is traditionally a smaller team than their opponents, but they were able to out-rebound Villanova by nine.

Also, the team needed to close out the game at the free throw line, and they did just that. Games are often won and lost at the free throw line, and Butler’s 15-for-15 night from the foul line is the epitome of winning basketball.

So, when looking at the body of work from Butler, is defeating the No. 1 team in the country at home really an upset? Not really.

Villanova is vulnerable, albeit great

There is no question about the talent that Villanova has. They’re an outstanding team that will definitely be among the elite programs when March rolls around. The Wildcats lost their chance at an undefeated season in this one, but that doesn’t mean that their No. 1 overall ranking wasn’t warranted, because it was.

The Wildcats went into Hinkle Fieldhouse against a very talented Butler team, and they were unable to come away with the victory in a hard fought game. After receiving a technical foul in the first half, Villanova coach Jay Wright had nothing but good things to say about Butler in postgame.

Great atmosphere tonight at @HinkleFH !! Congrats to @ButlerMBB for a well deserved win ! pic.twitter.com/vQszrs9KTr — Jay Wright (@VUCoachJWright) January 5, 2017

But how was Butler able to come away with this win? Defense. Villanova is not an awesome offensive team, but they’re very good.

They average just under 80 points per contest. In this one, however, Butler held Nova to a measly 58 points, a season low. This was, in large part, due to their overall team defense, but also was a result of a poor outing from Player of the Year candidate Josh Hart.

The team’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, Villanova runs their offense through Hart. And he was not on his game in this one. He was just 3-for-11 from the field for 13 points, his second-lowest output of the year.

What this means is that both Hart and’Nova can have rough nights shooting the ball. And when the shots aren’t falling, Villanova can be beaten, even if it is still a very difficult 40 minutes to do so.

It’s time to take note of Kamar Baldwin

Arguably the play of the game didn’t come from All-Big East forward Kelan Martin. Or Andrew Chrabascz.

In fact, it came from freshman guard Kamar Baldwin, as he stripped Josh Hart of the ball with one minute left in the game and took it to the basket himself for a nifty lay-in that gave Butler the six-point lead.

No way is Kamar Baldwin letting Villanova steal the lead. Bulldogs are up 62-56 with 30 seconds left.. pic.twitter.com/XPxr9EU5XT — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) January 5, 2017

For those college basketball fans who are not familiar with Baldwin, now is the time to get familiar. It is not often that a freshman receives volume minutes in the Butler program, but Baldwin has quickly grown into a starting role due to his shot creation, shot making abilities, and elite defensive play on the perimeter.

In case anybody forgot, Baldwin has also already done this:

@ApalacheeHS Kamar Baldwin with the steal, game winner & steal for the last 3 plays in #Butler's 70-68 win over N'western in #GavittGames pic.twitter.com/zdBmmnjar9 — Dan Woschitz (@CoachWoschitz) November 17, 2016

And just one more reminder: Baldwin is a freshman. Butler fans know his name and his game, and soon the nation will know it as well. He has been an all-around terrific player for the Dawgs so far this season, and definitely has a flair for the dramatic.

Jalen Brunson is the second guy for ‘Nova

Josh Hart gets a lot of the hype out of Philadelphia, but a team cannot go on a 20-game winning streak and hold down the No. 1 spot in the rankings on the likes of just one player. The question for Villanova entering the season was who was going to be the second scorer for the Wildcats.

And now, in the first week of January, we have the answer: Jalen Brunson.

Kris Jenkins gets plenty of attention as the smooth shooting forward who buried the game-winner in the National Championship last season, but Brunson was only a freshman then, playing with Ryan Arcidiacono. Now in his second year under Jay Wright, Brunson is up to second on the team in scoring, with 13.9 points per game, along with leading the team in assists with 4.1 per game.

But, in Nova’s biggest two games of conference play, at Creighton and at Butler, he has turned up his play. In the Wildcats’ 10-point win over the Bluejays, Brunson capitalized on a nice shooting day to turn in a 27-point performance. Then, even though Villanova took the loss, Brunson led the team in scoring with 23 against Butler.

He has also scored in double figures in each of the last five games, three of which have come against other Big East opponents.

The emergence of Brunson as the second guy for Nova is the type of thing that can separate the Wildcats from the rest of the country as the season progresses. It is one thing to have a superstar on a team, but it is a whole different ballgame when that superstar gets a partner in crime as good as Jalen Brunson.

The top of the Big East is very good

If Villanova was to defeat Butler in this game, they would’ve definitely had a stronghold over the top of the conference. But it did not play out that way.

And because of the Butler’s victory, the Big East is still very wide open, with four very good teams at the top: Villanova, Butler, Creighton, Xavier.

But for how the two teams from this game move forward, both are in very good shape.

Villanova lost their first game of the season and will likely lose their No. 1 ranking in the country. However, this should be no cause for concern. In a difficult conference, it was highly unlikely that Villanova was going to finish the year undefeated, and losing on the road to a very good Butler team is nothing to be ashamed of.

And it’s not as though Villanova got embarrassed on the road. They played a very tough game that was close throughout, even though the end result was not what they had wanted when entering the arena. The Wildcats are most definitely one of the best teams in the nation, and will be competitive for a one seed as the season progresses.

Up next for Nova is a home battle with Marquette on January 7th. The Golden Eagles are 10-4 on the season, but will likely pose little threat to the Wildcats, who will surely be hungry to return to their winning ways in front of their home crowd. Following that game, Nova stays on their home court to face off against another top Big East team in Xavier. If they win that one, the team will finish their first stretch against the rest of the top four at 2-1, a very respectable record.

As for the Dawgs, Butler’s next two games both come on the road: Georgetown and Creighton. The Hoyas are in a bit of a down year, but as Butler has already seen in their loss to St. John’s, it is never easy to play on the road in conference play. Creighton will then be an immense challenge for the Bulldogs.

Butler has played great when tested against top teams this season, but winning that one on the road would move them to 2-0 against the top of the Big East before battling Xavier at home on January 14th.

The Bulldogs fell to No. 18 in the polls this past week, but with a home win over the top-ranked team in the country, they will surely rise back up. They do, however, have to deal with Georgetown on the road before the next polls come out, which the team cannot overlook.

Chris Holtmann has already led his squad to a very surprising start to the year, and with wins over Georgetown and Creighton, his Bulldogs could find themselves steadily moving up the polls and near the top-10. In the end, this was an incredible win for the Butler Bulldogs, as they showed once again the determination and experience that comes with great basketball.

