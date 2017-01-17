Bethune-Cookman snaps 7 game skid in win over Florida A&M (Jan 16, 2017)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Brandon Tabb scored 29 points with seven rebounds and Bethune-Cookman held off Florida A&M 82-76 down the stretch to earn its first MEAC victory of the season on Monday night.

The win also snaps a season-long seven game losing streak and gives the Wildcats their first road win of the year.

Bethune-Cookman (4-14, 1-4) led 78-74 when two Marcus Barham free throws for Florida A&M cut the margin in half with 13 seconds left. But the Wildcats’ Reggie Baker answered with a two foul shots of his own, and after grabbing the defensive rebound on the ensuing possession, added two more to put the game away.

Quinton Forrest finished with 21 points for Bethune-Cookman, which shot 48.3 percent and hit 21 of 25 free throws.

Desmond Williams scored 20 points for the Rattlers (4-14, 2-3), who have lost six straight to Bethune-Cookman.