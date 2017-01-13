Belmont holds off Morehead St., moves to 4-0 in Ohio Valley (Jan 12, 2017)

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) Evan Bradds scored 32 points and added 10 rebounds as Belmont maintained its spotless conference record with an 84-78 win over Morehead State on Thursday night.

Nick Smith hit six 3-pointers and added 24 points for the Bruins (10-4, 4-0 Ohio Valley), while Dylan Windler chipped in 14 points and nine boards.

Belmont has won six-in-a-row overall and currently holds a one-game lead over Tennessee State in the Ohio Valley East Division standings.

Morehead State led 56-53 with 13:47 left, but Smith scored five straight to give Belmont the lead which they held the rest of the way. An Austin Luke 3 made it 75-65 in favor of the Bruins with 6:36 left, and Belmont kept the Eagles (6-11, 2-2) at arm’s length for the remainder of the night.

Xavier Moon scored 18 points and Lamontray Harris added 17 to lead Morehead State.