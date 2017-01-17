BC-AP Sports Preview Digest

Some of the sports stories The Associated Press is covering Tuesday. A full Sports Digest will be sent by about 3 p.m. All times EST:

– NEW YORK – Tim Raines and Jeff Bagwell will likely be voted into baseball’s Hall of Fame on Wednesday while Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez might join them.

– Northwestern’s women’s basketball team is playing again, a step forward since the suicide of Jordan Hankins. Such a loss hits teammates especially hard and poses coaches with tough questions.

– TULSA, Okla. – The UConn women, having broken their own record for consecutive wins, go for their 92nd victory in a row when they play at struggling Tulsa. Game starts 8 p.m.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – Novak Djokovic, looking to become the first man to win seven Australian Open titles, starts his title defense by beating Fernando Verdasco. Serena Williams, also a six-time champ, advances.

– MELBOURNE, Australia – More than 13 years after Andy Roddick captured the 2003 U.S. Open – the last American winner of a Grand Slam tournament – the future of U.S. men’s tennis appears bright.

– FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Packers-Falcons NFC title game matches two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses and suspect defenses. There could be a whole lot of points in this one.

– FRISCO, Texas – Those closest to Tony Romo on the Cowboys don’t want to talk about quarterback’s future, probably because they know the answer. He might well finish his career elsewhere.

– CARSON, Calif. – The Chargers introduce coach Anthony Lynn, the team’s first public event since announcing its move from San Diego to Los Angeles last week and hiring Lynn a day later.

– HOUSTON – A destination guide to attractions – sports-related and otherwise – leading to the Super Bowl in Houston on Feb. 5.

– HONOLULU – To watch Justin Thomas dominate for two weeks in Hawaii was at times surreal. His father, Mike Thomas, recalls when his son couldn’t even reach some of the par 4s at a junior tournament.

– SAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors break ground on their state-of-the-art arena, sports and entertainment complex in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood.

– RALEIGH, N.C. – No. 10 Florida State and No. 24 South Carolina have two games against ranked opponents to headline the week in men’s basketball for Top 25 teams.

– GENEVA – Ted Ligety will miss the rest of the ski season because of back surgery, denying the American a chance to win a fourth straight giant slalom title at the world championships.

– OYEM, Gabon – Egypt, winner of the most African Cup of Nations titles, hopes for a triumphant return after missing the last three tournaments when it plays Mali in the first round.