Basketball player: Co-defendant killed man during robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) A Western Michigan University basketball player charged with murder in the shooting death of a student during a robbery says his co-defendant pulled the trigger.

Joeviair (Joe-vee-AIR’) Kennedy testified Wednesday during a hearing about whether Jordan Waire would stand trial that the Dec. 8 robbery in Kalamazoo was planned by the two former high school teammates from Muskegon. Kennedy says he suggested Jacob Jones as a robbery target.

Kennedy says they got marijuana and about $25.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2k1NXRf ) a judge ruled there’s enough evidence to send Waire to trial. Kennedy also has been charged with murder and armed robbery in the shooting of 19-year-old Jones at an off-campus apartment.

Kennedy appeared in eight games for the Broncos this season, but wasn’t on the roster after the shooting.

