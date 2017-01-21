Barton’s late flurry pushes Niagara past St. Peter’s 57-55 (Jan 21, 2017)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) Matt Scott scored 15 points and had eight rebounds and Marvin Prochet totaled 13 points and nine rebounds to lead Niagara to a 57-55 upset win over Saint Peter’s on Saturday.

Niagara (6-14, 3-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic) snapped a four-game losing streak while ending the Peacocks’ (10-9, 6-3) four-game winning streak. The Purple Eagles won despite shooting 9 for 16 (56 percent) from the free-throw line.

Chris Barton finished with 11 points, his final five coming on a 3-point play with 1:12 left and a layup with 23 seconds to go to put the Purple Eagles up for good, 56-55.

Antwon Portley missed a 3 with three seconds remaining, and Scott made one of two free throws for the game’s final margin.

Scott earlier had back-to-back 3s, cutting the Peacocks’ lead to 45-44 with 10:37 left to play. St. Peter’s led 33-29 at halftime.

Quadir Welton had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Peacocks, Chazz Patterson had 11 and Portley had 10.