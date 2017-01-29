Bartley’s 20 leads Louisiana-Lafayette over UALR, 88-82 (Jan 28, 2017)

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Frank Bartley IV scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half to lead Louisiana-Lafayette to an 88-82 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday night.

It was the second time this season the Ragin’ Cajun’s have beaten the defending Sun Belt Conference champs. They rolled over them 69-52 on January 2.

Jerekius Davis had 17 points, Bryce Washington added 13 and Justin Miller chipped in 12 while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out seven assists for Louisiana-Lafayette (14-7, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Jay Wright also had 12 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hit 29 of 47 (62 percent) from the floor, nailing 10 of 20 from beyond the arc. Little Rock made 27 of 54 field goal attempts. Lafayette dominated on the boards, 32-19.

The Ragin’ Cajuns led 80-58 with 4:39 left. UALR had a 24-8 run at the end.

Marcus Johnson Jr. led the Trojans (12-9, 3-5) with 26 points.