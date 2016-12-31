Barnette scores career-high 28, Belmont hangs on late (Dec 31, 2016)

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Taylor Barnette scored a career-high 28 points and Belmont held on down the stretch to beat Austin Peay 82-77 in the Ohio Valley Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Barnette finished 9 of 19 from the field and hit all seven of his free throws. Evan Bradds had 14 points and Amanze Egekeze added 12 for the Bruins (7-4, 1-0), with each contributing seven rebounds.

The win was Belmont’s 221st conference victory since 2006, the most in the NCAA during that time period.

Josh Robinson finished with 27 points to lead the Governors (4-11, 0-1), who have lost eight of nine to Belmont. Kenny Jones added 18 points.

Belmont led 73-62 with 4:42 remaining but the Governors chipped away. Two Jones’ free throws made it 78-74 with 30 seconds to go, but Barnette answered with a pair of his own to push it back to six with six seconds left.