Balanced Nevada holds off San Diego State 72-69 (Jan 04, 2017)

RENO, Nev. (AP) Jordan Caroline scored 19 points, D.J. Fenner and Cameron Oliver added 17 apiece and Nevada held on to defeat San Diego State for the first time since 1999, 72-69 on Wednesday night.

Marcus Marshall, who added 12 points, made two free throws with 9.4 seconds left and Jeremy Hemsley’s deep 3-pointer barely grazed the front of the rim as time expired as the Aztecs’ rally from 10 down came up short.

Hemsley’s sixth 3-pointer pulled the Aztecs within 68-64 with 32.8 seconds left and after Oliver missed a free throw Hensley, who had a career-high 30 points, made a layup with 19.6 to go. Fenner made two free throws at 18 seconds but Hemsley found Max Hoetzel in the left corner for a 3, making it 70-69 with 10 seconds to play.

Nevada (13-3, 2-1 Mountain West), which won its 12th straight home game, was 0-7 against the Aztecs since joining the conference in 2012. Prior to that they hadn’t played since 1999 when both teams were in the WAC.

Hoetzel added 15 points for the Aztecs (8-6, 0-2), who went 16-2 in winning their third-straight conference title last year.