Bailey scores 23 points to lead San Diego over Lions (Jan 19, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Brett Bailey scored 23 points with nine rebounds to lead San Diego to a 69-62 victory over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night.

Cameron Neubauer scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half with the Toreros (10-9, 3-4) finishing the final six minutes on a 14-2 run, capped by a Bailey 3-pointer to lead 35-22.

San Diego led by as many as 17 in the second half when LMU rallied, using a harassing defense to force 13 turnovers and close within four with 38 seconds left. But Bailey and Tyler Williams both made two free throws and Bailey got behind the defense and broke free for a fast-break dunk.

San Diego, coming off a win over BYU, shot 50 percent in both halves.

Kelvin Amayo led LMU with 17 points with Brandon Brown adding 12. The Lions (9-9, 1-5) made only 11 of 26 free throws.