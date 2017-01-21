Back spasms sideline Gamecocks G Dozier vs. No. 5 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) South Carolina says that sophomore guard P.J. Dozier will miss Saturday’s game against No. 5 Kentucky because of back spasms, leaving the 24th-ranked Gamecocks without their second-leader scorer for the matchup between teams unbeaten in Southeastern Conference play.

The school announced Dozier’s injury on its official Twitter account before the showdown of the SEC’s top two teams. He’s averaging 14.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, numbers that South Carolina (15-3, 5-0 SEC) needed to counter Kentucky’s high-scoring lineup. The Wildcats (16-2, 6-0) rank third nationally at 93.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks have won five straight, including Wednesday’s 57-53 upset of No. 19 Florida.