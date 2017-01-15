Auburn’s Where Are They Now?: Tyler Harris in Paris

Here we take a look at former Auburn forward Tyler Harris, and how he is taking strides overseas in his NBA dream.

Tyler Harris, a 6-foot-10 forward, played only one year for the Auburn Tigers basketball team after two years at Providence College and one year at N. C. State University.

Harris averaged 13.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the 2015-16 Tigers while taking classes as a graduate student. He finished 19th in scoring and ninth in rebounding in the SEC.

Harris hoped to join his brother Tobias, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, in the NBA, but he went undrafted after working out for 10 teams, including the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and the Pistons. (Here’s a video of his Pistons workout.)

A scouting report on Harris noted, “Could be a nice option off the bench after a year or so in the D-League working both his jump shot and getting stronger.”

🏀 @1TimeTy se balade dans la défense de @CB_officiel et finit par un gros dunk à une main 💪 ! #CBPL #ProA pic.twitter.com/4LPR3DAWLK — SFR Sport (@SFR_Sport) October 24, 2016

He’s not giving up on his dream of making it in the NBA. Harris signed with Paris-Levallois in the French Pro A league, and he’s started all 16 games so far this season at small forward.

Harris is averaging just under 10 points a game for Levallois, playing about 21 minutes per game. He’s the team’s third-leading scorer.

Harris started strong, scoring more than 20 points in three of his first five games with Levallois. In a 77-51 victory against Dijon on Oct. 14, Harris scored 20 points on 7 for 10 shooting from the field and added seven rebounds. He was named Player of the Week.

🏀 #ProA Au basket un match n’est jamais terminé ! La preuve avec ce 3pts d’un @1TimeTy on 🔥 ! Le @ParisLevallois1 est toujours en vie ! pic.twitter.com/WTrPHMNLtj — SFR Sport (@SFR_Sport) October 3, 2016

In his most recent game, a 77-61 loss against Pau-Lacq-Orthez, Harris scored 13 points and had five rebounds.

Levallois is currently sixth in the Pro A league with a 9-7 record.

