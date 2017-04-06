Auburn promotes Steven Pearl to assistant coach

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Auburn has promoted men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl’s son, Steven, to assistant coach.

Steven Pearl was the Tigers’ director of basketball operations the past two seasons after one year as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Bruce Pearl said Thursday that the move will allow his son ”to work with the players and assist them as much as he has been able to assist me.”

Steven Pearl played for his father at Tennessee from 2007-11. As director of operations, he was in charge of team travel while also helping with academics and planning practices.

The Tigers’ 18 wins last season were the most since 2008-09.

