Auburn Basketball: Where Are They Now? Cinmeon Bowers shines in Israel

Here we take a look at former Auburn basketball star Cinmeon Bowers and the path he has taken since leaving the Plains.

Cinmeon Bowers was a force for the Auburn basketball team during the last two years, but after being passed over by the NBA, he’s found a home overseas.

Bowers joined the Tigers for the 2014-15 season after two years at Chipola Junior College. The 6-foot-7 power forward averaged 12.1 points and 9.6 rebounds during his first year for Auburn, finishing second in the SEC in rebounding.

During his senior season in 2015-16, Bowers averaged 10.5 points and 9.6 rebounds, with his best game being his 20-point, 18-rebound performance against Alabama. His senior season included a stint as the team’s point guard and a benching, but he again finished second in the SEC in rebounding.

He earned a tryout with the Milwaukee Bucks before the draft but was not selected.

This past summer, Bowers signed a contract with Yalova of the Turkish Basketball League, but he’s been playing for Galil Elion in the Israel National League, producing better numbers than he did while in college.

In 13 games for Galil Elion, Bowers has averaged 17 points per game and 9.4 rebounds. More impressively, he’s shooting 48 percent from the field, a much higher rate than he connected while on the Plains.

Bowers is the second-leading scorer for Galil Elion, which has a 5-9 record and sits in 12th place in the Israel National League.

His best game occurred Jan. 3 against Maccabi Rehovot, when he tallied 26 points and 8 rebounds. Bowers has had six double-doubles for Galil Elion.

Here’s a breakdown of his game-by-game performance in Israel. Here’s hoping those stats get Bowers an opportunity back in the United States.

