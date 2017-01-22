Auburn Basketball: An Iron Bowl Blowout

Here we take a look at the Auburn basketball matchup against Alabama on Jan. 20, and how the offensive got rolling in an impressive showing.

Just two days ago, there were comments made that praised the tough Alabama defense. Such a defense would have had some ease slowing down a struggling Auburn offense — one that hasn’t been shooting well over the stretch of the SEC schedule.

Yesterday, Auburn went 8-13 from three-point land (61.5 percent) and 28-42 from the field (66.7 percent). Austin Wiley finally made his stance as the big man in the paint, dominating at the free throw line and grabbing nine rebounds with a game-high 19 points. Mustapha Heron found his groove and went 3-3 from three and 5-9 from the field to gather 15 points alongside five rebounds and two steals.

Bryce Brown, who has had struggles this season shooting the ball despite possessing a beautiful shot, went 2-4 from three. Anything that went in the air was destined to fall through the hoop, the offense rolling to a 20-point victory over the Crimson Tide.

It had been difficult this season to have the Tigers run an offense — to get the ball to the open man and keep it moving. Often times personality seemed to get the best of Auburn, yet the second half of yesterday’s Iron Bowl was something else. Bruce Pearl had his squad at a different level, the identity of the team becoming clear.

This is the team that many felt they were promised, an offensive juggernaut that could get points falling at every possession. Youth, and inexperience fell away as the rivalry took hold over the anxiety and brought forward a dominating showing of aggression. This is the team, had they done the same against Kentucky, could beat anyone.

It’s safe to call this sort of outing a fluke — it would be reasonable to do so. It’s possible that something like this may not happen again for the rest of the season, that this is how far this goes.

It does show, however, just how dominant this team could be in a year’s time. With all the talent on its way, it’s possible for Auburn to do something even better.

This is a sign of things to come, and is definitely telling of Bruce Pearl’s impact on the Plains.

This article originally appeared on