ASU WBB: Brunner Powers No. 19 ASU to an Emotional Victory

The 8-8 Washington State Cougars traveled to Tempe Friday afternoon to take on No. 19 Arizona State for what should have been one of the easier games on ASU’s Pac-12 slate, but the cougars weren’t going to let ASU get by too easily.

The Sun Devils were able to pull away in the second half on their way to 68-49 victory. ASU was led by their superman, senior forward Sophie Brunner who topped the game in points (20) and rebounds (15). It was her fourth double double of the season and her career high in rebounds.

“She had to do more today, because other people weren’t . . . all I kept doing in the timeout is saying, ‘can somebody please rebound like Sophie . . . can we step up like Sophie?” Coach Charli Turner Thorne said about Sophie Brunner.

She was the most physical player on the court by far, getting her hand on practically every missed shot and loose ball.

Rebounding was once again dominated by the Sun Devils, who have out-rebounded their opponents in all but one game (Maryland). They were able to get the edge again on Friday with a 47-35 rebounding margin.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help my team win, and one of my biggest jobs is to rebound so I take that to heart, my goal every shot is to get a rebound, so that’s just kinda my mentality, and I do whatever my team needs from me on offense, on defense, and today there was just open shots for me and my teammates did a really good job of getting me the ball,” Brunner said.

Brunner was helped out by Center Quinn Dornstauder who finished with 11 points and freshman guard Reili Richardson who finished with a career high 15 points despite her just 3-10 shooting. Both players were able to get to the line very effectively, shooting a combined 20 free throws in the game.

Quinn Dornstauder on her free throws, “I think it was just a really physical game on both sides of the floor, there was a lot of fouls.”

As the final seconds were about to tick off the first quarter, with the score tied 17-17, Center Quinn Dornstauder drove into the lane for what looked like a good play around the rim. Instead she got called with a charge and on the other end of the charge, Washington State center Cameron Fernandez was lying on the floor, not getting up from an apparent hard hit to the head.

Fernandez laid on the south side baseline for about 20 minutes, until the Fire Department could come with a stretcher. When they got to Wells Fargo, both teams started doing warm-ups and stretches to get ready to play the last 1.7 seconds of the first quarter.

Right before she was taken off, both teams went by her side to show their support in a great showing of sportsmanship.

“Say a quick prayer, make sure that were all doing whatever we can to make sure recovers as fast as she can,” Dornstauder said.

“Never has it been that long of a break in a game I’ve coached in 28 years, that was a long time for everybody to just kinda be on edge, and sitting their, and watching somebody be hurting on the floor,” Turner Thorne said.

After the approximately 30 minute break, both teams came out a little rusty and sloppy in the second, as the Devils shot 10 second quarter free throws. WSU got hot for a few minutes, but as the second quarter winded down the cougars started missing shots to add to their 26.7 FG percentage in the second, as ASU erased a four-point deficit and took a 31-30 lead into the locker room.

The second half was all ASU as they were able to ware down Washington State. They created turnovers from the cougars and finished in transition. In a game where WSU’s heads were with injured Cameron Fernandez, Arizona State was more physical in the post.

The Devils once again used their physicality to their advantage and will look to do the same Sunday against a much better opponent in No. 8 Washington. The Huskies boast the nation’s top scorer in Kelsey Plum.

“They are probably the most efficient offensive team I’ve seen this year . . . this will be by far our biggest defensive challenge of the year” Turner Thorne said ahead of their matchup against Washington on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on