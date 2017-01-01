ASU WBB: ASU vs Cal Preview

The Sun Devils came out fighting in their season opener against Stanford, but unfortunately came up short.

ASU enters today’s game with another tough battle against Cal, a team that is undefeated overall with a 13 game winnning streak.

Though Cal is ranked at No. 21, in preseason play they faced No. 20 Oklahoma and came out victorious. Their lack of ranked opponents faced in conference play could give ASU the advantage in having faced those tough opponents.

The Bears won their season opener against Arizona with a 10 point lead. Cal’s 6’3 junior forward, Penina Davidson, finished out with 17 points against the Wildcats. Davidson’s high scoring and well above average height could be devastating to ASU, with their inconsistent shooting percentages and young players having to defend this potential threat.

For the Sun Devils to be successful in today’s game, they need to be able to stay strong following the first quarter. In previous games they struggled to start strong, but in their loss on Friday they lost their momentum just before the end of the first half.

Sophie Brunner continuously works to lead the team in points scored, but there is still is a lack of presence from fellow seniors.

Kelsey Moos will be a key contributor on defense. The team will be looking towards her for solid rebounding and, hopefully, forcing turnovers against the Bears.

Freshman Reili Richardson has come in each game being a fighting force for the Devils. Her age is just a number on the court because she is able to keep up with experienced players and tough opponents. The team can look towards Richardson to lead offensive plays.

ASU needs a win today to change the direction of their momentum for the season, because two losses in their first two games may become detrimental to the spirits of the young team and damage their national ranking.

Tip off is at 3 p.m. MST and will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.

