ASU WBB: Arizona State Demolishes Colorado University

ASU women’s basketball took on Colorado University and won 71-52. ASU is now 3-1 in Pac-12 play while Colorado falls to 1-3.

The Sun Devils were coming off a two-game win streak, and showed no signs of slowing down.

The Sun Devils scored early and fast, and Colorado was never able to recover from ASU’s early 10-2 run. The Devils held the lead the entire game.

Things were looking hopeful for the Buffaloes at the end of the first quarter when they were only trailing by two points. But with 44 percent shooting from the field from Arizona State, the lead was in double figures – and it stayed that way the rest of the game.

ASU’s lead was put securely in place in the third quarter. The Devils scored six of their first seven shots which produced a 13-3 run and an overall 21-9 difference in scoring.

Senior Sophie Brunner led ASU in points with 16 while freshman Reili Richardson impressed with 14 points, two three-pointers and 100 percent free-throw shooting. Additionally, senior Quinn Dornstauder nearly matched her points with her rebounding. She scored 13 while grabbing 12 boards.

Freshman Robbie Ryan started as senior Kelsey Moos recovers from an injury gained during the team’s double overtime win against California. Ryan’s game was solid with nine points, four rebounds, and a steal.

The Buffaloes were unable to match both the Devils’ superior shooting and defense. ASU out-rebounded them by 11 and shot 12.9 percent better from three.

On ASU’s style of play, CU guard Kennedy Leonard said, “I expected pressure but not that much physicality… props to them.”

Arizona State women’s basketball will be taking on Washington State next. The game will be at home for the Devils at 11:00 a.m. MST on Friday, January 8. Washington State will be coming into the game off a three-game win streak and a 4-2 record in Pac-12 play (8-8 overall).

This article originally appeared on