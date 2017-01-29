ASU MBB: Sun Devils Looking to Sweep Homestand

Following a 86-75 victory over Washington, ASU Basketball has a chance to record a sweep of conference opponents against Washington State.

Regardless of record, the Arizona State men’s basketball team (10-11, 3-5) has found solace in Wells Fargo Arena. Seven of the team’s 10 wins this season have come on its home floor and the Sun Devils will have the opportunity to earn win No. 8 against the Washington State Cougars (10-10, 3-5).

The Cougars have cooled off after starting Pac-12 play 2-0 and have since lost five of their past six games. WSU lost 79-62 at Arizona in its last game.

Defensively, the Sun Devils made a big stand on Wednesday in holding Washington to 76 points, well below ASU’s allowed average of 83.4 and made up for streaky shooting by hitting 23 free throws. Tra Holder provided a huge 21-point second half to lead the offense when it was out of sync.

In his second year at the helm of the Sun Devils program, head coach Bobby Hurley has heavily relied on his backcourt and in return, the trio of Holder, Shannon Evans II and Torian Graham have been invaluable assets. The three guards have combined to average 63 percent of the team’s points per game.

Like ASU, the Cougars guards are also undersized and prefer to shoot from the outside. The biggest threat will be freshman Malachi Flynn who is shooting 43.7 percent from deep.

Against WSU, the Sun Devils will need to contain big men Josh Hawkinson, a double-double machine, and seven-footer Connor Clifford. Fortunately for Hurley and ASU fans, freshmen forwards Ramon Vila and Jethro Tshisumpa had the best games of their short careers and give ASU options in the post.

When ASU plays with a second big man on the floor, senior Obinna Oleka will have an opportunity to create from 16 to 18 feet from the basket as he is more athletic than the big men of WSU and can get the first step to rim or shoot midrange jumpers.

Oleka has been very consistent this season, averaging a double-double and holding a share of the conference lead in rebounds per game. Hawkinson can space the floor from the three-point line but Oleka’s should be able to close out good looks and force him to get to the basket.

On its home floor, ASU should have an advantage as they also play at a pace the Cougars may have trouble keeping up with. It will be crucial that the Sun Devils control the defensive glass and not allow second and third chances against a team that runs through the low post offensively.

Tip-off between the Sun Devils and Cougars will be at noon MST from Wells Fargo Arena. The game can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

