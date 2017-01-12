ASU MBB: Sun Devils Go Down South to Face Arizona

ASU Basketball will face its toughest test in Pac-12 play thus far with a road matchup at No.16 Arizona. This is the first of three straight road games against ranked opponents for ASU.

A 2-2 start to conference play while staying competitive in all four games has shown that Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley has made progress with the men’s basketball team during his time at ASU.

Now, in an effort to continue taking steps in the right direction, Hurley’s team goes into the McKale Center trying to snap a losing streak at Arizona that spans nearly seven years. The Wildcats did not greet Hurley warmly in his first trip to Tucson last year, blowing out the Sun Devils 99-61.

The keys to tonight’s matchup are whether or not the Sun Devils can shoot the ball well and defend Arizona’s big men. ASU will once again rely on a backcourt that scores almost 62 percent of the team’s points per game.

Not only are the Wildcats big, but they have several serviceable big men. From the tip, 7-footers Lauri Markkanen and Dusan Ristic will be matchup nightmares as both possess a high motor and basketball I.Q.

Ristic is a strong low-post player with a nose for the ball on the defensive glass while Markkanen can beat forwards off the dribble and has a soft shooting touch that extends behind the three-point line. Additionally, Wildcats head coach Sean Miller has Chance Comanche and Keanu Pinder who both play about 15 minutes a night and create more of a size advantage.

Aside from forward Obinna Oleka, who is averaging a double-double, Hurley will need increased minutes and production from freshmen Ramon Vila and Jethro Tshisumpa. Both players have shown tremendous growth since the start of conference play but can’t afford to get into foul trouble and leave Hurley playing small-ball.

Offensively, the guard trio of Tra Holder, Shannon Evans II and Torian Graham will be called upon to provide a majority of the scoring for the Sun Devils. For ASU to keep pace, all three guards will need to push in transition, keep turnovers low and take high-percentage shots.

Arizona and Arizona State will tip-off from the McKale Center at 7 p.m. MST. The game can be seen on ESPN2 or streamed live through WatchESPN.

