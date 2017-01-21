ASU MBB: Sun Devils Finish Road Trip With USC

ASU Basketball concludes its three-game road trip against USC. Both teams are looking for answers, as both have lost four of their past six games.

Following back-to-back blowout losses at Arizona and UCLA, the Arizona State Sun Devils men’s basketball team wraps up its current road trip trying to avoid a sweep as they prepare to take on USC.

ASU’s offense has carried them back from deficits in their past two games, but they haven’t been able take a lead. Head coach Bobby Hurley’s run-and-gun offense showed its efficiency as his team cut UCLA’s lead from 25 to seven in their last matchup.

Senior guard Torian Graham led the Sun Devils with 26 points off the bench against UCLA. In the team’s matchup against Arizona, forward Obinna Oleka scored a career-high 22.

Junior guard Tra Holder has been producing for ASU without drawing much attention. Over his last two games, Holder has averaged 21 points on 54 percent shooting. So where is this team going wrong?

Defensively, Hurley’s team has been exposed in the past two games. They’ve allowed a combined 193 points to UCLA and Arizona including 75 points from three. The perimeter defense has been lack-luster, which is concerning for an undersized team.

Fortunately for ASU, USC (16-4, 3-4) isn’t quite as dangerous from beyond the arc. The Trojans average just 36 percent from deep as their offense relies on attacking the paint off the dribble and feeding the low post. Freshmen Ramon Vila and Jethro Tshisumpa will need to stay out of foul trouble and make the most of their minutes in slowing the USC attack.

USC’s biggest weapon is Jordan McLaughlin, a proficient scorer and playmaker whose ball-handling ability will challenge ASU. His ability to wear defenders down and create opportunities is an important facet to the Trojans offense.

Since the start of Pac-12 play, the Trojans have taken a few steps backward after a promising 13-0 start to the year. With both teams reeling, this game serves as an immediate confidence boost to whichever team can come away with the win.

Tip off is at 6:30 p.m. MST from the Galen Center. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

