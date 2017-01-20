ASU MBB: Bruins Run Away From the Sun Devils Late

In the second game of their three-game road trip, ASU Basketball was unable to match the offensive prowess of UCLA, losing the game 102-80.

Mark Twain once said, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”

In his second season as the head coach of the Arizona State men’s basketball team, Bobby Hurley’s program has embraced this mindset as they have continued to stick around in games against higher-caliber teams.

Facing a 25-point deficit with 6:08 left in the first half, the Sun Devils (9-10, 2-4) cut the lead to 15 going into halftime and got within seven before the offense could no longer keep up with UCLA (19-1, 6-1).

Senior guard Isaac Hamilton connected on a career-high nine three-pointers and had 25 of his 33 points in the first half to lead all scorers. Additionally, freshman sensation Lonzo Ball chipped in a double-double with 10 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists.

UCLA was able to stymie the Sun Devils defense most of the night, getting high-quality looks early in the shot clock in transition, off the dribble penetration and by drawing double-teams to the low post. The Bruins finished with 30 assists on 35 made baskets and shot 60 percent from the floor.

With the game quickly getting out hand, the Sun Devils rallied behind the playmaking of Tra Holder and the hot shooting of Torian Graham who combined to score 48 of ASU’s 80 points. Graham continues to be a sparkplug off the bench, hitting six threes for a 26-point night.

In the second half, ASU adjusted to defend the three-ball but had no answers for big men T.J Leaf and Thomas Welsh. Leaf had 19 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists while Welsh chipped in 10.

With the frontcourt producing more effectively, Hurley called to double team the paint, opening up the floor the Bruins’ potent three point shooters. UCLA finished with 16 made threes.

Up next, the Sun Devils wrap up their road trip at the Galen Center on Saturday against USC. Tip off will be at 6:30 p.m. MT and the game can be seen on ESPNU.

