ASU Basketball: Women Defeat Cal in Double Overtime

ASU basketball bounce back from loss to Stanford Friday with thrilling double overtime victory over No. 21 Cal to pick up the Sun Devils’ first Pac-12 win.

It was an eventful Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena. Arizona State entered the game with an 0-1 Pac-12 record after they fell to Stanford 64-57. Arizona State was looking to avoid an 0-2 start in conference play, especially with the depth in the Pac-12.

The Sun Devils were up for the challenge, and led by the senior group of forwards Sophie Brunner and Kelsey Moos and center Quinn Dornstauder, ASU defeated Cal in double overtime 72-62 and handed the Golden Bears their first loss of the season.

Arizona State made sure to get Moos and Dornstauder involved early after struggling versus Stanford. They capitalized off their chances, and each finished the game strong.

Moos finished with 11 points and 8 rebounds and Dornstauder finished with a season-high 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting and 10 rebounds.



As she has been in the past, Sophie Brunner performed massively today in a game which the underclassman struggled from the field. Brunner was the go-to player for the Sun Devils finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds in 43 minutes played.

ASU was unable to pull away from Cal in the first half after star forward Kristine Anigwe got three first half fouls. Arizona State only led by two points at halftime.

The play of forward Penina Davidson kept the Golden Bears in the game, finishing with a team-high 19 points and 9 rebounds.

Anigwe would go on to play the majority of the second half and both overtime periods, finishing with 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting and 10 rebounds.

With Anigwe’s absence from the game due to foul trouble, Arizona State were able to dominate the paint. Sun Devils finished with 44 points in the paint compared to Cal’s 28 points and Arizona State outrebounded the Golden Bears 51-36.

After each team couldn’t convert down the stretch from the field at the end of regulation, the game entered overtime. In the first overtime, each team struggled to score as both defenses forced tough shots. ASU and Cal both scored five points in the period to send the game in double overtime.

Arizona State’s defense made the big plays to open up double overtime, creating two Cal turnovers and getting crucial offensive rebounds. Buckets from Brunner and Moos and two made free throws from Brunner widened the lead to 66-60 with 3:35 remaining in double overtime.

The Sun Devils never looked back as Cal couldn’t makes the needed shots to get back in the game. Arizona State let the final minutes run out, and picked up a much-needed conference win.

Arizona State is now 10-3 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play and will now head to the mountain schools for road tests at Utah and Colorado next weekend.

