ASU Basketball: What’s the Impact of Kelsey Moos’ Injury?

During ASU basketball’s double OT win over Cal, forward Kelsey Moos suffered a plantar fascia injury and is out a month. What is the impact of her absence?

Arizona State are coming off a successful weekend at Utah and Colorado coming away with a 19- and 22-point victories respectively versus both schools.

Head coach Charli Turner Thorne was able to utilize everyone on her roster and give everybody valuable minutes during conference games.

However, one key player was missing. That was forward Kelsey Moos.

Moos sustained an injury in the final minute of double overtime in ASU’s win over Cal on Jan. 1. She would not return to the game and it was announced that she is out a month with a plantar fascia injury.

#ASU WBB senior F Kelsey Moos will be out a month with a plantar fascia injury …. Robbi Ryan or Kianna Ibis will start in her place pic.twitter.com/y6VxfnlvBc — jeffmetcalfe (@jeffmetcalfe) January 7, 2017

So right as ASU appears to be getting healthier with the return of guard Kiara Russell, Moos is shelved for a month.

As Jeff Metcalfe posted in his tweet above, ASU will rotate guard Robbi Ryan and forward Kianna Ibis in the starting lineup in Moos’ position.

Ryan started both games this past weekend, but I think Thorne will determine who starts based on the match-up.

Moos has struggled this season averaging only 5.2 points per game on 38 percent shooting and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Despite her struggles offensively, she will be dearly missed defensively. Moos is one of the Arizona State’s best defenders and rebounders.

Her defensive production will be missed.

The Sun Devils haven’t lost a beat with her absence, but they could miss her soon.

Arizona State are about to enter the gauntlet of their schedule beginning this weekend versus Washington State and No. 8 Washington.

After that, ASU hits the road for games at Cal, Stanford, UCLA and USC before coming home to host Oregon State.

That’s no easy task, especially with a team a bit depleted due to injuries and transfers.

ASU has always been a defensive-first team, and that philosophy won’t change without Moos.

Robbi Ryan played well as Sun Devils went to a smaller lineup playing three guards (Ryan, Reili Richardson and Sabrina Haines), one forward (Sophie Brunner) and one center (Quinn Dornstauder).

Expect to see a lot of more from forwards Ibis, Sara Hattis and Charnea Johnson-Chapman to help fill Moos’ void.

Sun Devils pride themselves in crashing the boards and wearing teams down, and with the play of Brunner of Dornstauder right now, ASU should be fine even as the competition gets tougher.

