ASU Basketball: Arizona State at USC Preview

After comeback fell short Friday at UCLA, Arizona State looks to snap their two-game winning streak at USC to keep pace with the Pac-12 leaders.

Arizona State (14-6, 5-4) finishes their four-game road trip Sunday with a trip to USC.

The Sun Devils are coming off a 69-60 loss at UCLA as ASU came back to make it a game late after trailing by as many as 18.

ASU got off to a quick start shooting the basket as they made their first 4 field goals only to go ice cold from the field.

After it was 12-11 UCLA, the Bruins went on an 18-3 run to push the lead to 30-14 midway through the second quarter.

UCLA never looked back thanks to the play of their two best players, guard Jordin Canada and forward Monique Billings.

Canada was the best player on the court finishing with a game-high 26 points to go along with 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

Billings was a force in the paint finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds as she was able to take advantage due to ASU’s bigs being in foul trouble.

Sun Devils had trouble breaking down UCLA’s zone defense due to the Bruins’ length shooting just 37 percent including 3-for-15 from 3-point range.

Forward Sophie Brunner once again led the Sun Devils finishing with a team-high 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Guard Robbi Ryan had another good game finishing with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Next opponent for the Sun Devils is USC.

The Trojans sit at 11-9 and 2-7 in Pac-12 play and are coming off a much-needed win Friday versus Arizona.

USC defeated the Wildcats 58-54 holding off a late charge from Arizona.

The Trojans, who led by as many as 17, shot 39 percent from the field and were led by forward Ja’Tavia Tapley and guard Minyon Moore.

Tapley scored a game-high 15 points and 6 rebounds while Moore was the main playmaker for USC finishing with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Key for this game will be the rebounding.

Arizona State finished with as many rebounds as UCLA Friday. That was just the third time all season Arizona State didn’t outrebound an opponent.

USC outrebounded Arizona 39-27.

The Sun Devils also have to better looks. Guard Reili Richardson has really struggled on this road trip as she hasn’t been able to drive into the paint, suck in defenders and find the open shooter.

Arizona State also will look to attack the paint, specifically going to Brunner and center Quinn Dornstauder inside.

This is a game that Arizona State is favored and really need to get a win to regain some confidence heading home.

Arizona State sits fifth in the Pac-12, and a win would keep them within striking distance of the teams ahead of them as they head home to face the Oregon schools next weekend.

Tip off of Arizona State-USC is at 4 p.m. MST and the game can been seen on Pac-12 Network.

