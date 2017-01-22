ASU Basketball: Arizona State at Stanford Preview

After a comeback win versus Cal Friday, Arizona State face Stanford looking to complete the sweep in the Bay Area. Stanford defeated ASU 64-57 in December.

No. 18 Arizona State face their toughest road test of the season Sunday with a trip to Maples Pavilion to face No. 10 Stanford.

Last season, the Sun Devils had a memorable trip to Stanford as forward Sophie Brunner scored a buzzer-beater in overtime to down the Cardinal.

Arizona State (14-4, 5-2) are coming off a 54-45 victory over Cal Friday.

The Sun Devils struggled to shoot the ball for the majority of the game, but their defense kept the game close and low-scoring.

Freshman guard Robbi Ryan, who’s starting for the injured Kelsey Moos, had one of her best games of the season finishing with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Sun Devils got their offense going in the second half as Arizona State outscored Cal 34-21 in the final two quarters with seniors Sophie Brunner and Quinn Dornstauder scoring crucial buckets.

Brunner finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, including scoring just her second 3-pointer of the season with 3:37 remaining to give ASU the lead.

Dornstauder established herself as a paint presence as Cal star Kristine Anigwe got in foul trouble finishing with 12 points and 8 rebounds.

Anigwe fouled out with 3:47 remaining with the game tied at 42. Ignited by Brunner’s 3-pointer, Sun Devils closed the game on a 12-3 run to secure a massive Pac-12 win.

Stanford is now the focus for Arizona State. The Cardinal (16-3, 6-1) are coming off a blowout win over Arizona 73-46 Friday.

The Cardinal dominated the game from start to finish as Stanford led 28-6 after the first quarter and never looked back.

Guard Karlie Samuelsson led Stanford with 15 points and 7 rebounds, while forward Erica McCall finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds.

With the blowout victory, Stanford was able to limit the minutes of their starters and other key players.

Guard Brittney McPhee led the team with 25 minutes with Samulesson playing 24 minutes and McCall playing only 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for Arizona State, every starter logged at least 29 minutes, including Reili Richardson and Dornstauder playing 35 minutes and Brunner playing 34 minutes.

It will be interesting to see if fatigue for ASU is a factor in Sunday’s game.

Stanford beat Arizona State 64-57 back in December in a back-and-forth affair.

ASU struggled to shoot from the field shooting 38 percent while Stanford shot 44 percent. The difference in that game was 3-point shooting as Stanford shot 6-for-10 from 3 while ASU shot 2-for-10.

Sun Devils will need to limit Stanford from behind the arc and prevent second chance opportunities.

Dornstauder and Brunner will have to lead the Sun Devils this time around. While Brunner put up 15 points and 9 rebounds, Dornstauder struggled with 8 points on 3-for-9 shooting.

This is a massive game as Stanford is in a three-way tie for first in Pac-12 while Arizona State sits a game back. A win would inch the Sun Devils closer to the top of the conference.

Tip-off of Arizona State-Stanford is at 4 p.m. MST and the game can be seen on Pac-12 Network.

This article originally appeared on