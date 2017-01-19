Arogundade hits clutch 3, Drake holds off S. Illinois in OT (Jan 18, 2017)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Ore Arogundade shed his defender on a pick and hit a pretty 3-pointer from the wing, tying the game in overtime and Drake went on to defeat Southern Illinois 88-84 Wednesday night.

Arogundade, who scored a career-high 19 points on 6-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers, stepped up with a 3, a key offensive board and two clutch free throws in the last 12 seconds of regulation to force a tie after Drake had lost a 13-point second-half lead. The Bulldogs (6-13, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference) have won three of their last four.

Mike Rodriguez, who led Southern Illinois with 24 points, hit back-to-back buckets that put the Salukis ahead 76-71 with 18 seconds left in regulation before Arogundade tied it.

Reed Timmer led Drake with 20 points, De’Antae McMurray 18. Arogundade has scored 13 or more in six of the last seven games.

Armon Fletcher added 18 points for the Salukis (11-9, 4-3) and Sean Lloyd a career-high 17.