Army uses late run to beat Binghamton 71-60 (Dec 21, 2016)

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) Jordan Fox had eight points, 10 assists and six rebounds, Matt Wilson added 15 points in 15 minutes and Army beat Binghamton 71-60 on Wednesday night.

Army (6-6) pulled away late with an 11-0 run capped by John Emezie’s 3-point play to make it 71-57 with 54 seconds left.

Binghamton (8-6) led by as many as 10 in the first half never trailed in the opening 14 minutes. Army took control late in the half, but the Bearcats led again early in the second period.

Army went in front for good at 42-41 on Kennedy Edwards jumper with 14:04 left.

Luke Morrison scored 13 points and Mac Hoffman had 12 rebounds to go with seven points for the Black Knights.

Willie Rodriguez had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Binghamton. Everson Davis added 12 points.