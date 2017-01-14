Army holds off American U, 53-49 for 1st Patriot League win (Jan 14, 2017)
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) Matt Wilson scored 13 points off the Army bench and Luke Morrison and Jordan Fox each added 11 as the Black Knights beat American University Saturday afternoon.
Jalen Rhea hit a 3-pointer with just under two minutes left to get American within two, 51-49, but the Eagles did not score again and Scott Mammel converted two free throws to set the final score.
Army (8-10, 2-4 Patriot League) fashioned a nine-point lead at intermission, but the Eagles got a pair of 3-pointers from Rhea to kick start the second half and his layup five minutes in cut the Army lead to two, 34-32.
Army shot 10 of 25 (40 percent) in the first half to build its 25-16 halftime advantage.
Sa’eed Nelson scored 13 points for American (4-13, 1-5), with Mark Gasperini adding another 12 and Rhea 11 after hitting 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point arc.