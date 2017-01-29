Arkansas State cruises to 73-63 win over Louisiana-Monroe (Jan 28, 2017)

MONROE, La. (AP) Rashad Lindsey scored 15 points, Connor Kern added 12 more and Arkansas State cruised to its fourth-straight victory with a 73-63 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

Donte Thomas contributed 10 points and dished out eight assists for Arkansas State, which sank 12 of 22 from long range. All of Kern’s points came from behind the arc and Lindsey had three from distance.

Trailing by a point at the break, Arkansas State (15-6, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference) took control with an 8-0 run to open the second half, going up 40-33 with 16:06 left. C.J. Foster sank the go-ahead bucket during the run and Thomas converted a 3-point play.

Louisiana-Monroe (6-15, 0-8) hit just 6 of 22 from 3-point range and has lost eight straight games.

Nick Coppola led the Warhawks with 19 points, Sam McDaniel added 15 and Travis Munnings 14.