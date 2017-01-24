Arkansas-Pine Bluff holds on to beat Prairie View in 2 OT (Jan 23, 2017)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) Charlie Jackson hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, Joe’Randle Toliver drilled the game-winning 3 with 10 seconds left, and Arkansas-Pine Bluff outlasted Prairie View A&M 71-68 in 2 OT on Monday night.

Zachary Hamilton hit a jumper that gave Prairie View a 68-66 lead with 2:17 left in the second overtime. But those were the Panthers final points, as the Golden Eagles scored five straight to win it. Kennedy McKinney scored a tip-in that tied it with a minute left. McKinney then stole the ball from Ja’Donta Blakley, and after an Arkansas-Pine Bluff timeout Toliver hit the clincher.

Hamilton had a shot to tie it, but missed with four seconds left.

McKinney added 10 points for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 4-3 SWAC), who shot just 37.7 percent but hit 10 3s and 15 of 20 free throws.

Hamilton scored 25 points for the Panthers (6-15, 3-4). Tevin Bellinger added 19 and Troy Thompson had 18.