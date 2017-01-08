Arkansas Pine-Bluff beats Alabama St. 71-63 behind Robinson (Jan 7, 2017)

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) Ghiavonni Robinson scored 13 points, Joe’Randle Toliver had 12, and Jaquan Lynch had 11 points and five steals to send Arkansas Pine Bluff past Alabama State Saturday night 71-63.

Toliver’s layup with 15:02 to play provided the Golden Lions their first double-digit lead of the game at 47-37.

Mikel Tyson made a layup to pull the Hornets to within 55-50, but Arkansas Pine-Bluff (3-13, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic) went on an 11-2 run that included nine straight points by Lynch.

Tony Armstrong hit a jumper at the 11:10 mark of the first half to put Alabama State (3-12, 1-2) out front 21-13. Toliver answered with a 3 and the Golden Lions went on to outscore Alabama State 22-9 and led 35-30 at halftime.

Steve Rogers led the Hornets with 13 points, Torloft Thomas scored 11 with five boards and five assists and Demetrius Houston had 10 points and eight boards.