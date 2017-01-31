Arkansas Men’s Basketball Hopes To Bounce Back Against Bama

Arkansas men’s basketball looks to get back on the right path with a win over Alabama at Bud Walton.

On Saturday, the Arkansas men’s basketball team went on the road to Stillwater and got completely dominated by the Pokes. On Wednesday, however, Mike Anderson’s Razorback team hopes to turn it around against Alabama.

The Hogs are 16-5 for the season and 5-3 in conference. Their best win is Tennessee at the moment, so if they want a run at the Dance, they need this win. Winning games they should win are a must for postseason hopes.

Currently, Alabama is 13-7 with a 6-2 conference record. They are in no way a terrible team but they aren’t a win that Arkansas can hang their hat on. The Tide is ranked 70th in the RPI while the Hogs are at 28th. Again, it’s a must win for the Hogs.

Bama is coming off of a win against the Mississippi State as they head into Fayetteville. In the conference, the Tide has lost to Florida and Georgia who are both pretty solid teams. Out of conference, they have lost to Clemson, Valparaiso, Texas, Oregon, and Dayton.

As of right now, Oddsshark.com has the spread at Arkansas -5.5. For the season, Arkansas is 9-10 against the spread. Bama is sitting at 9-9. Bama could very well give Arkansas a game, but the outcome, not only should be but must be a win for the Razorbacks.

Tipoff for this matchup is at 6 p.m. on the 1st of February at Bud Walton Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network but if you can’t make it to a TV, you can stream it here. I have the Hogs winning this one by 7. Woo pig.

