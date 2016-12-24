Arkansas Men’s Basketball Goes 11-1 to Start SEC Play

Arkansas Basketball finishes up their out of conference games at 11-1 and sitting at number one in the SEC.

What if I told you before the season began, that Arkansas would be on top of the SEC standings going into league play? I most definitely would have said lay off the sauce. Arkansas is currently on top with .917 percentage and one loss. Right below the Hogs is the Wildcats of Kentucky with two losses.

Now, the question is can Arkansas maintain that number one spot heading into the SEC tournament. If we look at the RPI rankings and see where the SEC competition comes in, Arkansas’ hopes look good. At least good in the sense of being a top competitor in the league tournament.

There are currently only three SEC teams in the top 25 RPI standings according to the NCAA rankings. Florida is the top SEC team coming in at 5th in the rankings. Next is Kentucky, who dropped from 9 to 11. Arkansas comes in next for the SEC, jumping from 25 to 20. As for the South Eastern Conference, these are the three best teams right now and the next closest team to the 25 is South Carolina at 34.

Arkansas is in a position to be a top team in the SEC this year. If the Hogs could split the games against Kentucky and Florida, it would really solidify them as a top contender in the SEC. Obviously, it would be better if they could beat both the Cats and Gators but that is just too much kool-aid for one article.

Arkansas begins SEC play on the 29th of this month after the Belk Bowl when they take on the Florida Gators in B.W.A. Woo pig

This article originally appeared on