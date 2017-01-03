Arkansas Men’s Basketball Gets a Huge SEC Road Win!

Arkansas men’s basketball took their show on the road to Knoxville and walked out with a huge conference 82-78 win.

I think I have to agree with coach Mike Anderson on the Arkansas men’s basketball team when he said, “That’s the team I’ve been waiting for.” What else is there to really say after that?

Arkansas has struggled on the road in the SEC stretch of the schedule since, well since forever it seems. For them to go on the road to beat a good Tennessee team that almost beat North Carolina on the road is impressive. Oh speaking of Tennessee, that’s now five straight wins over the Volunteers.

The Hogs started out nice on offense. Then they started doing what we expected, giving up a 14-0 run in the first-half. Then right before the half, Arkansas exploded offensively and continued this to start the second-half. Tennessee would come back and make it a close one but Arkansas held on to get the win.

Beard had a team-leading 16 points, then Macon, Barford, and Hannahs had 15, 14, and 13. Moses may have been a little quiet offensively but that tends to happen when he takes nothing but long range jumpers. Seriously, though, can someone please tell him to post up low?

The Hogs are looking to dig deep and keep this momentum going as they take on 6th ranked Kentucky on the 7th at Rupp Arena. Arkansas’s players will individually have to play the best games of their lives if they expect a chance to beat Malik Monk and the Wildcats. On the positive side of that, many thought they would lose to Tennessee so there’s always a chance. Woo pig!

