Arkansas Loses Big In Stillwater To Oklahoma State

Arkansas basketball didn’t fair too well in their matchup with Oklahoma State in the SEC-Big12 challenge. The Razorbacks ended up losing 99-71 to the Pokes in Stillwater.

The Razorbacks were never in this game. Period. There was no rhythm on offense ever and the defense was atrocious. The Pokes jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back.

Macon, who has been a hero to the Hogs all season, came out flat as a two-day open Pepsi. Daryl had 0 points in the matchup in Stillwater. He averages 14 points a game.

As bad as Macon did, he wasn’t the only Hog to lay an egg today. Thompson, who had 13 minutes, Cook, who had 7, and Jones, with only 2 minutes all went scoreless. This is obviously not what you want to see out of your team. Especially out of Macon.

This game was all Barford for the Razorbacks. Jaylen led the team with 21 points, shooting 8-13 from the field, with 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Moses Kingsley (or Kingsley Moses as we heard 1,000 times during the broadcast), Beard, and Hannahs did all have double-digit points.

It’s also worth noting that Oklahoma State’s Phil Forte set the school’s three-point record this game as well. Congratulations to him and the Pokes for that.

Before we start saying the sky is falling in Fayetteville, let’s look at this realistically. If the Hogs come back to the SEC and beat the teams they should beat, there is still an NCAA tournament bid with their name on it. It would be great, however, if they could beat either South Carolina or Florida but even if they don’t, there is probably still a spot at the dance for the Razorbacks. Woo pig.

